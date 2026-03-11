Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 3-0 on Wednesday, and the star of the show was all-action midfielder Fede Valverde. The Uruguay international scored all three goals in the first half, as he notched the first hat-trick of his career.

As per Diario AS, Valverde spoke post-match to Movistar+, and he could not contain his delight on a special night for him and his Real Madrid teammates.

“Incredible, you dream of nights like this. I would like to thank my teammates for the necessary confidence they give me to be in good spirits, also the coaching staff and the fans, who are always supporting. It’s a difficult season and they always support us. I thank them for that. For sure (it’s the best match of my career), especially in goals. I really enjoyed today. It had been a long time since I enjoyed himself this way.

“I tried to play in a more attacking role. That’s what the coach asks of me, that I come from the second line, that I attack. Today we had many more players with the ball and I tried to attack more. My teammates gave me incredible assists, and I thank them for that.”

Valverde on Real Madrid game plan

Not only was Valverde delighted at his attacking contributions, he was also pleased at how he and his teammates worked together in defence to ensure a clean sheet.

“We have to treat each other as brothers, defend each other, help each other, watch each other’s backs. You can tell if the team is united, if we work together we can win great things. The last minutes we were tired, but the team kept working.”

Valverde looks ahead to return leg

Real Madrid are firm favourites to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals due to their three-goal advantage from the first leg, although Valverde is taking nothing for granted ahead of Tuesday’s visit to the Etihad Stadium.

“We know that in Manchester it is very difficult, they press a lot, their fans get behind their team. We have to go there as if it is still 0-0 and work well.”