Real Madrid had a fantastic evening on Wednesday, as they defeated Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The 15-time winners of the competition will take a three-goal lead into next week’s return match, and while the contest is far from over, they can afford to enjoy themselves for now.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke of his delight at the result and performance when addressing the media post-match.

“I’m very happy with what the Bernabeu and the players have enjoyed. They deserve it, for what has been suffered and what has been worked on. It is clear that the feeling from outside was a lack of confidence in this team. We have shown that we are Real Madrid, we must never give up.

“We knew very well how City play, how Pep plays, what he is looking for. We closed many passing lines, we tried not to jump in the pressure, which is what they look for to get in behind. We wanted to hurt them with the ball, if we turned them we could hurt them and that’s how it was.”

Arbeloa: Valverde is the Juanito of the 21st century

Fede Valverde was the matchwinner for Real Madrid, as he netted his first career hat-trick inside 20 first half minutes. Arbeloa was effusive in his praise for the Uruguayan midfielder.

“It doesn’t matter where you put him. I almost get tired of talking to him a lot. He is the Juanito of the 21st century. Valverde is everything a Real Madrid player should be, he deserves a night like this.”

Arbeloa: Mendy is injured

One blemish on the night for Real Madrid was Ferland Mendy being forced off at half time, and Arbeloa has confirmed that the French defender is facing another spell on the sidelines.

“He’s injured, yes. It doesn’t look good. I thank him for his effort, we were taking a risk by starting him two games in a row after so much time out. I took the risk and I thank him for that. It’s wonderful to be able to train him.”

Arbeloa looks ahead to return leg

Despite the fact that Real Madrid will take a 3-0 lead to Manchester next Tuesday, Arbeloa is well aware that the tie is far from over.

“If there’s one thing that’s far away, it’s qualifying. We know the team that City is and what awaits in Manchester. I already said that Pep was going to surprise with something and that’s how it has been. In the second leg, he will do it again.”