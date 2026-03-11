Real Madrid 3-0 Manchester City

Real Madrid have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals, as they put Manchester City to the sword in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu.

Man City have looked very dangerous early on at the Bernabeu, with Jeremy Doku in particularly being a menace down Real Madrid’s right side. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side managed to weather that storm, and they were rewarded for their resilience with the opening goal of the match on 20 minutes.

It came in rather simple circumstances, as a long ball over the top was brought down by Fede Valverde, who rounded the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma before tapping the ball into the empty net. That was the Uruguayan’s second in as many matches, after his late winner at Getafe on Friday.

Seven minutes later, it got even better for Real Madrid as Valverde notched his second. Vinicius Junior moved away from multiple Man City defenders before playing a pass into the path of the midfielder, who finished across Donnarumma with his weaker left foot.

Just before the half time interval, Valverde completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion. Brahim Diaz chipped the ball to him inside the penalty area, and after taking a touch away from Marc Guehi, he volleyed into the back of the net from only a few yards out.

It could have got even better for Real Madrid not only into the second half when Vinicius Junior won a penalty following a foul inside the area from Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Man City goalkeeper denied the Brazilian forward from 12 yards. It made no difference on the night, but it could come next Tuesday.

Real Madrid in the driving seat going into second leg

Not many would have seen Real Madrid winning by a three-goal margin, but Arbeloa’s side took their chances while limiting Man City to very few. If they can withstand the expected barrage at the Etihad Stadium next week, they would book their place in the last eight of the Champions League.