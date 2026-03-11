Real Madrid have been up against it in the opening stages of their clash with Manchester City, but they have struck the first blows, with Fede Valverde getting on the scoresheet three times.

Man City have looked very dangerous early on at the Bernabeu, with Jeremy Doku in particularly being a menace down Real Madrid’s right side. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side managed to weather that storm, and they have now struck the opening goals, which have come in rather simple circumstances.

Valverde nets hat-trick inside 42 minutes

A long ball over the top from Thibaut Courtois was brilliantly controlled by Valverde, who skipped away from the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma before slotting into the empty net.

Fede Valverdeeeee. What a finish! 🇪🇺 Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester Citypic.twitter.com/MOjgwGW0Tu — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 11, 2026

A brilliant assist from Courtois is finished off by Valverde to give Real Madrid the lead against Manchester City 💥@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/hS6f3Pe7Vj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2026

Thibaut Courtois assist ‼️ The Belgian keeper plays a lovely ball out to Fede Valverde who gives Real Madrid the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EX93BvXlk9 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

Seven minutes later, Valverde doubles his and Real Madrid’s tally for the evening. Vinicius Junior played him in, and he finished across Donnarumma with his weaker left foot to send the home supporters into a frenzy.

Valverde double !! Fede is cooking Man City in 28 minutes! 🇪🇺 Real Madrid 2-0 Manchester Citypic.twitter.com/E65lSWY5Pe — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 11, 2026

Captain leading the charge ⚽ Federico Valverde doubles the lead for Real Madrid!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/1Ukdj6gMOs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2026

Two goals in seven minutes for the Real Madrid captain 🫡 pic.twitter.com/80OjKYqIN7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

Incredibly, Valverde was not done there in the first half. He got goal number three before half time, as he brilliantly finished inside the penalty area controlling Brahim Diaz’s chipped pass into his path.

UNBELIEVABLE. WHAT AN INCREDIBLE NIGHT. FEDE VALVERDE HAS COMPLETED A HAT‑TRICK IN JUST 42 MINUTES! 🇪🇺 Real Madrid 3-0 Manchester Citypic.twitter.com/YHa7Vhl6YJ — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 11, 2026

An incredible finish 🤩 Federico Valverde scores the first hat-trick of his career for Real Madrid!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/2xnE4JkpqG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2026

FEDE VALVERDE WITH AN INSANE TOUCH AND FINISH 🤯😮‍💨 HE HAS HIS FIRST HALF HAT-TRICK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqXhfKh4Dy — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2026

Real Madrid may be without the services of Kylian Mbappe, but he’s not being missed so far. They have not been at their best, but it’s not mattered as they find themselves three goals to the good inside the opening half of this Round of 16 first leg.