WATCH: Fede Valverde nets first half hat-trick for Real Madrid in Manchester City clash

Real Madrid have been up against it in the opening stages of their clash with Manchester City, but they have struck the first blows, with Fede Valverde getting on the scoresheet three times.

Man City have looked very dangerous early on at the Bernabeu, with Jeremy Doku in particularly being a menace down Real Madrid’s right side. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side managed to weather that storm, and they have now struck the opening goals, which have come in rather simple circumstances.

Valverde nets hat-trick inside 42 minutes

A long ball over the top from Thibaut Courtois was brilliantly controlled by Valverde, who skipped away from the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma before slotting into the empty net.

Seven minutes later, Valverde doubles his and Real Madrid’s tally for the evening. Vinicius Junior played him in, and he finished across Donnarumma with his weaker left foot to send the home supporters into a frenzy.

Incredibly, Valverde was not done there in the first half. He got goal number three before half time, as he brilliantly finished inside the penalty area controlling Brahim Diaz’s chipped pass into his path.

Real Madrid may be without the services of Kylian Mbappe, but he’s not being missed so far. They have not been at their best, but it’s not mattered as they find themselves three goals to the good inside the opening half of this Round of 16 first leg.

