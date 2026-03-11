Real Madrid centre-back target available for €70m this summer

Real Madrid’s defensive woes this season seem likely to push them into a fresh signing this summer at the back. Despite signing Dean Huijsen for €60m this past summer, the injury record of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger may end up moving them on at the end of their contract, and Los Blancos have been linked with at least one signing.

The majority of their interest appears to be focused on free agent Ibrahima Konate, or Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who will be into the final year of his deal this summer. Alternatively, it has been suggested that former Castilla man Jacobo Ramon could be re-signed from Como – their €8m buyback clause would represent an economic deal for Los Blancos.

Long-time target Castello Lukeba could be available

Another name that has been linked to Real Madrid periodically is RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba. The French international has been on their shortlist for some time, but Los Blancos were scared off by his €90m price tag in previous years. Now Florian Plettenberg has reported that Lukeba will again be open to a move this summer.

🚨🆕 Castello #Lukeba is open to taking the next step in the summer. Several top clubs are closely monitoring the 23 y/o left-footed centre-back from RB Leipzig. His release clause is €80m, though Leipzig could be willing to sell for around €70m. Contract valid until 2029.… pic.twitter.com/6IHmHgiTWa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 11, 2026

It seems his price tag has also fallen. His release clause has dropped to €80m, but Leipzig could be willing to do business for €70m. This is not far removed from what Real Madrid spent on Huijsen, but at 23, would be on the edge of the age range that they are usually willing to invest big in. Their struggles this season might tempt Real Madrid into going for a slightly more established option.

Changes at Real Madrid might change priorities

That said, there could well be changes in the transfer committee at the Bernabeu this summer, with President Florentino Perez reportedly losing faith in Head Scout Juni Calafat. It is not yet clear whether it is Calafat that has championed Lukeba as a potential signing, but it does cast more uncertainty on their transfer dealings this summer.