Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made headlines in Spain before his side faced Real Madrid in the league phase of the Champions League, and he has repeated the trick before their meeting in the Round of 16. This time for very different reasons.

Before the two sides clashed at the Santiago Bernabeu in December, Guardiola advised the under pressure Xabi Alonso to ‘pee with his own’, before his side ran out 2-1 winners. A little over a month later, Alonso was out of the job. This time he was asked if he had any advice for Alvaro Arbeloa, but declined to provide any, explaining that he knew Alonso personally, and it would not be appropriate to gives any. He did have a moment that drew reaction from the press in Madrid though.

Guardiola hints at Mbappe romance with Ester Exposito

There has been plenty of talk about Mbappe’s injury in the Spanish capital of late, and criticism of his decision to spend last week in Paris while he recovers. Guardiola was asked what he thought of players choosing to recover elsewhere.

“Is my opinion really that important regarding whether Mbappe’s gone to Paris for his recovery, where, by the way, according to the information I’ve seen, he didn’t go alone? Is my opinion really that important? It happens in our club too. Yes, in all clubs. Everyone has their own preference, and I don’t think it’s disrespectful for the club.”

Guardiola’s laughter references reports in Spain that he had spent some of his time with Spanish actor Ester Exposito, with the two spotted together his home city.

Mbappe’s alleged romance with Ester Exposito

According to Sport, who cite Leticia Requejo on gossip programme ‘El tiempo justo’, Mbappe asked some of his teammates in the Real Madrid dressing room about her, before making contact through social media. Since, the pair have been on ‘7 or 8’ dates in recent months. Exposito is one of the most famous actresses in Spain, having made her name in the Netflix series Elite, and regularly appears in the Spanish gossip columns. She also appeared at a celebration at Fede Valverde’s house back in 2022, and is seemingly familiar with a number of the Real Madrid players.