Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will be able to call on Gavi for the first time since August this weekend, should he desire. The 21-year-old midfielder has been recovering from a meniscus injury for the past seven months, but looks to be ready to take the next step.

After suffering the knee injury in August, Gavi spent five weeks following a conservative course of treatment. Yet after no improvement, he was required to undergo surgery, which ruled him out for a further five months. The last few weeks Gavi has returned to training with the rest of his teammates though, and could reappear during Barcelona’s home tie this weekend, explained MD.

Hansi Flick to have green light to use Gavi

Their information is that the medical staff consider him ready to play again, even if only for a few minutes, as he works back to full fitness. Flick has yet to decide whether he will use him, but the decision will likely be his. Gavi was present on the bench against Newcastle United on Tuesday, but did not have the green light to play.

With an improved atmosphere, following the increase in capacity at Camp Nou, the staff have mentioned internally that it would be a good moment to boost Gavi’s morale with his return to action, provided the match situation is amenable to it.

A positive timeline to ease Gavi back to fitness

The game against Sevilla could be the date of his return, and a week later, Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at home again, another match where he could be given minutes. After that, the international break arrives, giving Gavi a chance to continue building his fitness, without the anxiousness of wanting to return to action.

In addition, if Flick waits until after the international break, Barcelona face two demanding games against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, and Espanyol in the Catalan derby. If he did not feature then, his return could be more than a month away, excepting possible Champions League games.