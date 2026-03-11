Ex-Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso holds talks over return to coaching

Former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will not have to wait long to get back into the game if he so chooses, by all accounts. The Basque manager was dismissed by Los Blancos in January following defeat in the Spanish Supercup to Barcelona, but it seems his stock has not fallen too far.

Alonso’s sacking was a matter of much debate, with Real Madrid concluding that his relationship with the dressing room was beyond repair, and in particular with Vinicius Junior. On the other hand, word came from Alonso’s camp that he felt he had been undermined by the club when it came to his authority.

Liverpool talks with Xabi Alonso

As soon as it became clear that Alonso might not continue, links to Liverpool reappeared. The Reds were interested in Alonso before appointing Arne Slot, but ex-Bayer Leverkusen manager was holding out for the job at the Bernabeu. Now with Slot struggling, it appears Alonso is back on the agenda at Anfield. Indykaila report that Liverpool ownership Fenway Sports Group have held talks with Alonso and his family about a return.

🚨 BREAKING BOMBSHELL FROM ANFIELD! 🚨 FSG are absolutely LIVID and ready to EXPLODE over Richard Hughes after Arne Slot’s nightmare performances! Sources: They’ve already held SECRET crisis talks with XABI ALONSO and his entire FAMILY! You heard it here FIRST! ⬆️⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7VgYRYPNr7 — indykaila News (@indykaila) March 11, 2026

This follows on from a report from OK Diario in Spain three days earlier, that claimed that Alonso already had a verbal agreement to take over Liverpool for the next three seasons. Only victory in the Champions League would be enough to save Slot’s job.

The changing narrative on Xabi Alonso in Spain

Alonso started off his Real Madrid management career well, with 13 wins out of his opening 15 games. However as his relationship with several star players appeared to deteriorate, so did results. By Christmas, his side had lost the shape and structure of his first months in charge.

Since, Alvaro Arbeloa’s struggles to inspire much change has softened criticism of Alonso, with the spotlight on holes in the Real Madrid squad. It’s left Los Blancos in a tricky situation, as they cast around for a third manager in the space of year this summer.