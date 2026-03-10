Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has said that he would not be inclined to leave Madrid in order to receive treatment or a second opinion on injuries. This week star striker Kylian Mbappe returned to the Spanish capital, after spending a week in his native Paris. One of the reasons was to seek a second opinion on his persistent knee problems, but the length of his stay has been critcised in the local media.

Los Blancos go into their clash with Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 as underdogs, having struggled in La Liga of late, and Europe this season. Although Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa have both been criticised too, Valverde was asked beforehand whether it was time for the players to show face.

“Everyone. From the first player to the last; and from the first to the last member of the coaching staff. We’re giving it our all so things improve and the fans can be proud of us. We’re all pulling in the same direction. We’re very united and working at our absolute best.”

Real Madrid and City faced off in the league phase of the tournament, with Pep Guardiola’s side running out 2-1 winners at the Bernabeu, where the first leg will take place. Valverde stated that his side was looking forward to it.

“With great enthusiasm and desire. We did a great job at the Bernabeu, until they came back and won. From then on, they dominated. But we’ve worked hard and we know what each of us has to do. This year, we haven’t had the experience of all eleven players defending; of being prepared for whatever the opponent throws at us. Now we’re in good shape, focused. These kinds of matches are tough, and we want to be mentally and physically ready.”

Valverde on Mbappe treatment decision

The Uruguayan midfielder was also asked if he would consider going back to Montevideo in a similar situation to Mbappe.

“I have everything I need here. It’s the best club in the world, and the people here are the best. I trust everyone here. I trust my body to a physiotherapist here, and I defer to his opinions. I’m very relaxed and only thinking about City. Nothing else will distract us. I hope it’s a great night.”

‘I always try to adapt’ – Valverde on midfield role

Originally this season, Valverde was reportedly hoping to be employed at the base of midfield. Yet after some experiments early on in the season, Valverde has found himself more often at right-back or on the right side of midfield. It was put to him that perhaps he expected to be involved in the build-up more this season.

“I always try to adapt to the ideas the coach or the coaching staff wants. I’ve played in many positions, not always in midfield, but I try to contribute, to give my best. The manager wants me to spread out, control the ball, and play with the full-back or winger; since sometimes I have to play more freely, score, assist… I try to adapt. For me, just being in the starting eleven… that’s the most important thing.”

One of the players that has joined him in midfield of late is Thiago Pitarch, who has earned praise for his attituden on the pitch.

“I’m so happy that young people are being given opportunities. They’re working incredibly hard… they run so much! It’s amazing that they come with such enthusiasm and joy. Thiago is playing well, but I want to emphasize the importance of them being good people off the field.”

Real Madrid face Manchester City on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the return leg next Tuesday.