Real Madrid’s search for a new manager this summer looks as if it will be a fairly unique one. Their last six appointments have all spent time at the club previously as a player or coach, but it seems they will look outside of their familiar ranks this time round.

The name that seems to surface time and again is that of Jurgen Klopp, but there are doubts about his willingness to come out of retirement. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and AC Milan’s Max Allegri have also been mentioned as potential experienced options to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa. The current man in charge would need ‘a miracle’ to retain the job beyond the summer, as per the latest reports. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino is also in the frame.

Real Madrid keen on Como manager Cesc Fabregas

The surprise name that has emerged as a candidate to take over is Cesc Fabregas. El Desmarque reveal that the hierarchy at Real Madrid believe that he has the leadership skills to handle the job, in spite of his relative lack of experience in management. They have been following his career closely, and wanted to bring him in as a player before he returned to Barcelona. Jorge Picon explains that they value his charisma, knowledge, and believe he has the necessary skills to manage Real Madrid at some point in the future.

Fabregas’ Barcelona past

Growing up along the coast from Barcelona, Fabregas was part of the same La Masia generation as Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, before moving to Arsenal. Returning to Barcelona for three years as a player, Fabregas has been tipped to return to the Catalan club in the future too.

That said, he has had plenty of dealings with Real Madrid since taking charge of Como. The likes of Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon were signed from Castilla, and Fabregas personally went to Valdebebas to discuss potential signings last season.