Predicted Teams Newcastle United-Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski to return to XI

Newcastle United host Barcelona at St. James’ Park this evening (21:00 CEST) in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16, with the return leg at Camp Nou next Wednesday. Both sides are without a number of players through injury.

Hansi Flick will be without Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, significantly reducing his options at the back. Barcelona called up youngsters Xavi Espart (right-back), Alvaro Cortes (defender) and Tommy Marques (midfielder) to cover for the absences. Meanwhile Eddie Howe is also missing Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar. Six players are at risk of suspension with a booking, notably Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Gerard Martin for Barcelona, while Newcastle stars Joelinton and Dan Burn are also walking a tightrope.

Hansi Flick debate up front and at the back

The prediction from both MD and Sport is that Robert Lewandowski will return to the starting XI ahead of Ferran Torres, but there is some disagreement over the defence. The former feel that Flick will repeat the back four that played in Bilbao (1-0 win over Athletic Club), but Sport believe that Ronald Araujo will come in for Joao Cancelo.

It seems certain Eric Garcia will remain at right-back, but Sport believe the Uruguayan’s presence could move Gerard Martin out to left-back, a more defensive decision. Flick confirmed Marc Bernal had recovered from illness, and it seems he will start with Pedri and Fermin Lopez in midfield.

Pace to burn for Newcastle United

Predicted Teams Newcastle-FC Barcelona
There appears to be less doubt for Howe in his XI. He is expected to send out a pacey forward line of Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes. Jacob Ramsey will partner Sandro Tonali in midfield with Guimaraes out, and a familiar opponent in Kieran Trippier will be tasked with keeping Raphinha quiet.

