Joan Laporta assures Barcelona can make big signing this summer

Joan Laporta has assured that Barcelona will be in a position to make a major signing this summer, amid continued doubt about their finances. As the election for the presidency at Camp Nou draws nearer, he also assured that voting for opponent Victor Font could put Hansi Flick’s position in question.

Font has said that he will remove Director of Football Deco if he is elected, a move that Laporta has criticised. Asked about the elections on Monday night, Flick gave a fiery defence of Deco, assuring that he worked well with the former midfielder. Speaking to Cadena Cope later that night, Laporta reiterated the idea that Flick’s continuity is dependent on him, perhaps his strongest argument in the election.

“I’m not one for warnings. Flick has already spoken. He’s happy and content working at Barca, in Barcelona, ​​with the people in the dressing room. Victor Font says he’s going to get rid of Deco, and the coordination with Flick is very good. He’s said he won’t be comfortable. We’ve done everything to make this work.”

🚨 Joan Laporta: "No, I’m not afraid that Messi or his camp will speak in the coming days, because I'm convinced that they'd say the same as I do, unless they change versions, but I don't think they will because with Jorge (Messi's father) we have always understood each other."… pic.twitter.com/atHg8GW39l — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 10, 2026

“Victor Font has become the number one threat to Barca. He has no project; he wants to replace Deco with three people who will do the work of one. I’ll keep my opinion about them to myself. It’s an insult to say they’re at Deco’s level. He’s a danger to a sporting project that’s working.”

Laporta on sacking of Xavi Hernandez

The most recent president continued on to question Font’s project for Barcelona. The latter has assured that he would sanitise the club’s finances as his main selling point.

“I don’t see anything new in Victor Font’s proposal. I don’t see any freshness or change. What’s going to change? The stadium? The future? It’s the stadium, La Masia, which continues to develop players. We’re already riding into the future. We’re the ones who built this.”

One of the surprise twists on Sunday night was Xavi Hernandez declaring that Laporta had sabotaged the return of Lionel Messi in 2023. He also accused advisor Alejandro Echevarria of engineering his sacking, and Flick had the following to say on how the decision was made.

“Deco told me that Xavi was asking for substantial changes to the squad. I spoke with Flick in 2021; we already had it in mind. He had reached an agreement with the German national team. The moment Xavi said, after losing to Villarreal, that he was going to leave at the end of the season, Flick started looking at Barca.”

Laporta assures Barcelona can sign big this summer

For the past three summer transfer windows, Laporta has claimed that Barcelona will be in a position to make a major signing in the summer transfer window. Yet the only major outlay has been on Dani Olmo, with Barcelona later facing issues to register him in the second half of his first season.

“We can now sign a top player; we’ve been doing it. With a lot of effort, we’ve reduced the sports wage bill from 98% of revenue to 54%. This is very good because both La Liga and the oversight committee see that Barça is continuing its positive evolution. Deco has done an excellent job.”

‘I would love Lewandowski to stay’ – Laporta

Director of Football Deco has confirmed that a centre-forward is one of the priorities for Barcelona this year, with Robert Lewandowski expected to leave at the end of his contract. Laporta struck a different tone though.

“I would love for Lewandowski to stay. I would do everything I could if he wants to stay; he’s earned it. He came at a difficult time, helped us a lot to get back on our feet, and faced Bayern. If he felt tempted… I know he has offers from Saudi Arabia and the United States. I think Robert doesn’t want to leave. I’ll try to make Deco understand this.”

Barcelona’s elections take place on Sunday, with Laporta aiming for a fourth mandate.