The role of Alejandro Echevarria at Barcelona has come into sharp focus in the last 48 hours, after former player and manager Xavi Hernandez questioned his position. The ex-brother-in-law of presidential candidate Joan Laporta does not have an official position at the club, but has been present during both of Laporta’s spells since resigning from his board in 2005.

Echevarria stepped down from his role after it was revealed that he was a patron of the Francisco Franco Foundation, which celebrates the work of the former Spanish dictator who committed innumerable atrocities across Spain and Catalonia. Xavi claimed that it was Echevarria who was the main source of power at Barcelona rather than Laporta, and that it was he who engineered his sacking. Laporta has defended Echevarria’s contributions, claiming him to be an important part of the club.

Echevarria at the heart of injury crisis conflict

One of the issues that has been raised in recent weeks is the injury issues at Barcelona, with Hansi Flick publicly voicing his frustration after three hamstring injuries in less than a week. It was revealed subsequently that several players had complained about the fitness staff this season, and even asked for a change of staff due to fears they were not receiving the proper care.

Now Diari Ara have explained that changes from last season were instigated by Echevarria. They say it was Laporta’s advisor that moved to bring in fitness coaches Julio Tous and Raul Martinez two summers ago, and that last summer, he determined that they should also handle the recovery from injury of players. Since, several players have requested that these duties be returned to the club doctors; Raphinha’s repeated injuries, Gavi’s extended recovery time and Pedri’s fitness issues this season are cited as examples that have made caused distrust in the playing staff.

Barcelona players have pseudonym for Echevarria

In addition, it is noted that Echevarria has had a go at some staff members who have passed on complaints about Tous to him. The report explains that the players who are not close to Echevarria have come up with a pseudonym for Echevarria, so that their conversations about him are not overheard by club staff.

Two summers ago it was reported that Echevarria was referred to by the players as ‘Villarejo’, a nod to the former Spanish spy and whistleblower Jose Manuel Villarejo, and his clandestine nature.