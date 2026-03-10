Barcelona seemed to be edging towards signing Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal this summer, but it is by no means a done deal. The Manchester United loanee will likely cost them the full €30m buy option in his contract, but also has a high salary to consider. Rashford has also informed Manchester United that he has no intention of returning to the club.

The England international has had an up and down season at Camp Nou, showing excellent form in fits and bursts, but contributing a vital 10 goals and 13 assists during the injury absences of Raphinha. For their part, Rashford and Barcelona manager Hansi Flick have expressed a desire to retain him, but Barcelona’s salary limit struggles mean that no deal is guaranteed.

According to Marca, Director of Football Deco has identified two alternatives to Rashford if it does not happen. Their information is that the terms are already agreed with United, and that the move simply depends on Barcelona pulling the trigger. If Laporta is elected, then the likelihood is the deal will go through.

Ez Abde: A move beckons for Real Betis winger

One of the alternatives is former player Ez Abde, who has impressed at Real Betis this season. After a mixed first year, Abde has become a more regular threat for Manuel Pellegrini. Now a regular, the Morocco international has nine goals and seven assists this season, and Barcelona have a 20% sell-on fee on him, meaning that any deal will come with a discount. There has been plenty of talk that Abde could move to the Premier League this summer too.

Jan Virgili enjoying debut campaign at RCD Mallorca

The other option on Deco’s shortlist is Jan Virgili, who left the club to join RCD Mallorca this past summer due to the lack of opportunities in the first team caused by Rashford’s arrival. The 19-year-old is enjoying an excellent debut campaign in La Liga with six assists to his name, despite not being a regular throughout. Barcelona sold Virgili for €3.5m, but in his case, have a 50% sell-on fee for the teenager.