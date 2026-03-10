Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa was unable to give an update of any substance on the return of Kylian Mbappe from injury, as his side to face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. There is some hope that he could make it back in time for the return leg in England.

After spending a week in Paris, in part to get a second opinion on his knee injury, Mbappe returned to the Spanish capital this week and was in training on Monday, albeit not with the rest of the group. The word from Diario AS is that he will miss the first leg against City, and their home Liga clash with Elche, but does have a chance to be back next Tuesday for the return leg. In addition, left-back Alvaro Carreras has been ruled out with bruising on his knee. He was suspended against Celta Vigo on Friday, but is out of both games this week too, and a doubt for Tuesday, say Marca.

“Mbappe is much better, but we have to take it one day at a time. He’s come back feeling great. And we’ll take it one step at a time,” was all Arbeloa could say on Mbappe’s issues.

Compatriot Eduardo Camavinga has missed both of their last two games with dental problems, suffering severe pain. It seems he will be back in action.

“Much better, he’s had a terrible week. Here we say ‘worse than a toothache’. But he’s been back with the group since Saturday and he’s perfectly fine for tomorrow.”

‘It’s not easy to trust the youth academy here’ – Arbeloa

One of the lines picked up from his last press conference after their win over Celta was that he thanked ‘those who wanted to be here’. This was read as a jibe at other players who perhaps did not, but Arbeloa put that idea to bed.

“That doesn’t mean anyone didn’t want to come, no. I wanted to acknowledge those who made a tremendous effort to be there. To go out on the field and perform the way they did. That’s all I said. The interpretation… that’s up to you. No player who wasn’t in Vigo was there because they didn’t want to come.”

Arbeloa had just 14 players to choose from on Friday, and handed a start to Thiago Pitarch, and there were cameos from Cesar Palacios and Manuel Angel. Arbeloa was asked if the City game was a day for the youth products or more experienced players.

“Well… I think we can all agree that in Vigo, the youth team players showed they’re not afraid to step up. Thiago had a fantastic game, Palacios changed the team, Manuel Angel was key on that ball… it’s not easy to trust the youth academy when you’re sitting here, and that’s something people need to understand. Because the best players in the world are here, and to play a youth player, you have to bench one of them. It’s not easy, but I have a lot of faith in them, and I feel that people identify with them. They’re ready for matches like tomorrow’s, as they’ve already shown.”

Arbeloa: I’ve not changed

In terms of his own development, Arbeloa assured that he was the same person, even if being in the Bernabeu hotseat was a learning experience.

“Differences… I don’t think there are any. You simply gain experience. But I believe I’m the same person, even though I’ve been coaching Real Madrid for two months, which is like a masterclass. A huge learning experience. I’m going to enjoy every day I’m here until the end.”