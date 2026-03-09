Xavi Hernandez delivered a blockbuster interview over the weekend, which could have a knock-on effect for the Barcelona presidential election. The former player and manager claimed that Joan Laporta, who is the favourite to be receive a fourth mandate, turned down the chance to re-sign Lionel Messi in the summer of 2023.

Xavi discussed a number of topics during the interview with La Vanguardia, with one of them being his relationship with successor Hansi Flick. He revealed that the two get along very well, and they have great respect for each other.

“My relationship with Hansi Flick is excellent. We send each other messages constantly. I always congratulate him on the team, we talk about football. In fact, he once came to my home because of a difficult situation, and that was an honour for me.”

Xavi was asked to elaborate on this “difficult situation”, and he relieved that it related to Barcelona bosses negotiating with Flick to become the club’s manager while his predecessor was still in charge.

“Once, he came to apologise when I asked him if the club was really with negotiating him while I was coach, in those two or three weeks when the club had already decided to do without me but no one was saying it to my face. He apologised for that. We were talking for more than two hours, it was fantastic. The club told him not to tell me anything and that’s why he came to my home to apologise. He’s a good guy, very noble and I’m glad he’s doing well.”

Xavi wanted Martin Zubimendi to replace Sergio Busquets

Xavi also revealed that he asked the Barcelona hierarchy, headed up by Joan Laporta, to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2023, when it was confirmed that Sergio Busquets would be leaving the club. However, his request was denied, and ultimately, the then-Real Sociedad pivot joined Arsenal 12 months later.

“Busquets was going to leave, so I asked them to sign Zubimendi. They told me no because of an economic issue. After that, Jordi Cruyff left because of the contempt they had for him – that’s (Johan) Cruyff’s son. They, who carry the flag of Cruyffism. A month and a half later, they got rid of Mateu (Alemany).

“At that moment I should have left too. When we were the ones making the decisions, the team was developing and rising, but when they started making the decisions, the team’s level dropped, and that’s no coincidence.”

Xavi, who is backing Victor Font in the upcoming election, was very scathing of Laporta throughout the interview. He claimed that the then-Barcelona president started a campaign against him, which included telling players things that he says were not true.

“They made a campaign against me in the media and, what is worse and more disappointing, Alejandro dedicated himself to talking to footballers, such as Sergi Roberto, Araújo, Pedri or Raphinha, and told them that I wanted to sell them.

“That hurts me even because it’s not true. We made a plan because we were very conditioned by FFP, and we only talked about making one sale. In fact, there is a moment when Sergi Roberto, who is my friend and was captain, comes to me and says ‘Xavi, do you really not want me to continue?’ And I told him that it was the opposite, that they were killing me precisely for wanting him to renew.”