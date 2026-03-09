USMNT coach in the frame for Real Madrid job this summer

Real Madrid seem to be very much engaged in a casting call for their next manager, and are knocking on the doors of several old targets, if reports are to be believed. Los Blancos have not given any confirmation on whether Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to be in charge next season, but there are reports that doubts are emerging both within the squad and the presidential box over his capacity to be the permanent answer.

The manager most heavily linked with Los Blancos this summer is Jurgen Klopp, but there are doubts over his willingness to come out of retirement. Since, the likes of Unai Emery and Maximiliano Allegri have both been linked with the position – the latter was in the frame in 2021 to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Mauricio Pochettino in the frame for Real Madrid job

Another of the names linked to Los Blancos back in 2021 was Mauricio Pochettino, then coming off an enormously successful spell as manager of Tottenham Hotspur. According to ESPN, the Argentine manager is in the frame to take over Los Blancos again. Their sources say that Pochettino is on their shortlist, as they test the market for alternatives to Arbeloa, with the former Castilla boss ‘needing a miracle to keep the job’. He could still be othered another role to stay at the club in some capacity.

Pochettino out of contract after World Cup

The 54-year-old is out of contract after the World Cup this summer, which he will lead the USMNT into. He has been in charge for the past two years, but has received mixed reviews, and has also been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur. He has experience of La Liga having made his name at Espanyol first as a manager, although his last two spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been underwhelming.