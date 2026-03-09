Real Madrid are looking to sign a midfielder this summer, and although it won’t be Rodri Hernandez, the player in question could still come from the Premier League. Adam Wharton has been mentioned as a target, while in recent weeks, there has been growing speculation regarding a possible move for Alexis Mac Allister.

At Anfield, there is growing concern about Mac Allister’s future as a Liverpool player. He is coming into the final two years of his current contract, but with no agreement on a new deal in sight, there are chances of him to be put on the market.

Mac Allister’s father confirms Liverpool contract situation

Real Madrid will consider whether to move for Mac Allister in the lead-up to the summer, but in the meantime, the World Cup winner’s father has confirmed to Win Win (via MD) that no talks with Liverpool are on the cards.

“There are no negotiations with Liverpool to renew the contract.”

If there is no renewal agreed between Liverpool and Mac Allister before the summer, it would open the door for Real Madrid to make a move. They have previous for agreeing cut-price deals for Anfield stars – most notably Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined in 2025 after refusing to sign a new deal.

Mac Allister would be a fine addition to Real Madrid’s midfield, although there would be doubts about whether he is the ideal profile that is needed at the Bernabeu. A Kroos-esque game controller is what is most required in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad, and the Argentina international is not that.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid step up plans to sign Mac Allister as the summer draws nearer. Right now, he appears to be an option, but the same can also be said for fellow midfielders Vitinha, Kees Smit and Wharton.