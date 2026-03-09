Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has heard unusual amounts of malcontent at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, with the ire of the fans for disappointing performances directed not at manager Alvaro Arbeloa for the time being, but at the presidential box. It could have major consequences for those used to sitting around him.

Los Blancos are already looking for a replacement for Arbeloa this summer, with Maximiliano Allegri, Unai Emery, and most recently Mauricio Pochettino all linked to the position. However ESPN say that it may not be just the managerial position under threat this summer, with a ‘major shake-up’ in the executive offices also on the table.

Head Scout Juni Calafat under threat

Their information is that Head Scout Juni Calafat could be facing the sack. The Brazilian has been at Real Madrid for the past 12 years, and was appointed as Head Scout in 2017. The 53-year-old has become highly respected at the Bernabeu, especially after identifying and helping to secure the signings of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, and is one of the few people that has the president’s ear when it comes to transfers.

Yet ESPN say that more recent additions – Franco Mastantuono, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold are named – have brought Calafat’s judgement into question. If Los Blancos finish trophyless for a second straight season, his strong relationship with Perez may not be enough to ensure he keeps his job, and could be part of a ‘serious shake-up’ at the top of the club.

Real Madrid’s transfer committee

Calafat forms part of a small group of people with a say in Real Madrid’s recruitment, albeit Perez retains the final say and the biggest one over new signings. General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez is another who has an influence on signings, while Santiago Solari is the sporting director in name, but his impact on decisions is thought to be much more minor.