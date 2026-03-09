Real Madrid are among the richest clubs in world football, and in the coming weeks, their wealth will officially grow. They are on the verge of signing new contracts with two major sponsors, with agreements in principle having already been sealed.

In recent months, Real Madrid have been in regards to renew their sponsorship agreements in Adidas, their kit supplier, and Fly Emirates, their main shirt sponsor. Both companies have been asked to increase the money they pay to the Bernabeu every month, and they have agreed with this demand.

As such, agreements have been reached between Real Madrid and Adidas/Fly Emirates, as per Onda Cero (via MD). Both will remains as club sponsors until 2031, and with the increase in revenue, it means that Los Blancos’ shirt is now worth €300m.

Real Madrid’s shirt is the most lucrative in world football, ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United. Adidas, Fly Emirates and HP, who are the sleeve sponsor, will combine to pay the club €300m per season once the aforementioned agreements are signed off in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid need to put extra funds to use this summer

Florentino Perez and his board members has excelled in generating funds for Real Madrid, and these new agreements with Adidas and Fly Emirates should allow extra funds to be used this summer. Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad needs significant reinforcements, such as a new centre-back and central midfielder.

Off the pitch, it is still a good time to be associated with Real Madrid, as they remain one of the powerhouses in world football. However, they need to start showing it on the pitch again, as the last 18 months have been incredibly disappointing from a footballing perspective. This summer will be the start of another new era at the Bernabeu, and they cannot afford to get it wrong again.