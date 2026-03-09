Premier League defender waiting on Barcelona contract offer

Barcelona are looking to sign a new central defender this summer, as they seek to address an area that has caused problems this season. The decision not to replace Inigo Martinez immediately has looked to be a poor one, but the idea is for a similar profile to arrive during the upcoming transfer window.

Given that Barcelona have plans to sign a new centre-back and striker on top of securing the permanent transfer of Marcus Rashford, money could be scarce for the club’s sporting department – especially if they are unable to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the summer transfer window opens. That’s why the free agent market is being explored, and one of the most tempting options available to them is Marcos Senesi.

Senesi have been keeping tabs on Senesi’s situation for the last few months, and according to 365scores (via MD), Bournemouth have already given up hope of agreeing a new contract with the Argentine defender. This has been confirmed by the Premier League club’s director of football operations, Tiago Pinto.

“Senesi will become a free player next June and will officially leave the team at the end of his contract next summer. He will not have a future at the club, which means he will be out of the team’s plans for the new season.”

Senesi wants to join Barcelona

Senesi is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur among others, but the report notes that he would prioritise a move to Barcelona. He is hoping to see talks with the La Liga leaders progress in the coming weeks, with a view to a pre-contract offer being presented.

It makes a lot of sense for Barcelona to go for Senesi. He has impressed in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons when called upon, and given that he would arrive without a transfer fee, it would be a deal that is very financially-sensible.