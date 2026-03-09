Last week, Celta Vigo president Marian Mourino took to social media to pen an open letter to pop idol Madonna. The Galician club are hoping to be reunited with a jersey that she wore during a 1990 concert that took place at Balaidos, and with their efforts in recent years having been unsuccessful, they have now chosen to take the direct route.

Celta had invited Madonna to Friday’s match against Real Madrid, which they went to lose 2-1, with the hopes of her bringing the jersey along with her. That did not happen, but the following day, they did receive a response from the American singer, who is known as the Queen of Pop.

On Saturday, Madonna took to social media to answer the question posed to her by Celta. She confirmed that she is in possession of the jersey, which he currently has in her archives.

The question now is whether Madonna, who told Celta that she is “wearing and representing your team in spirit”, would be willing to return the jersey to the Galician club. Mourino is keen for it to be immortalised at Balaidos, although the pop idol may end up preferring to retain the shirt, given that it will hold memories for her.

Celta have been a hit on social media in the last 7 days

Celta’s campaign to retrieve the Madonna jersey has been a big hit on social media. The wider footballing community has chimed in throughout the last seven days, while fans of the Queen of Pop have also been alerted to the La Liga club, which they may not have been before this took off.

For now, it will remain to be seen whether Celta are able to get back the jersey that Madonna currently has in her possession, with talks likely to take place between club bosses and her representatives.