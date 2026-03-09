Levante 1-1 Girona Levante were denied a crucial win in their bid to avoid relegation after a late, late goal from Girona. Carlos Espi opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, but after Jon Olasagasti was sent off soon after, the visitors made their advantage tell in the 94th minute when Joel Roca netted. Villarreal extend top 4 advantage with La Ceramica victory Villarreal 2-1 Elche Villarreal secured a routine victory over Elche on Sunday, although they were made to sweat late on. They raced into a two-goal lead before half time as Tajon Buchanan and Santiago Mourino scored, and while Andre Silva netted late on, the visitors were unable to fight back for a point – which means the Yellow Submarine are now 11 points clear of 5th place Real Betis, who were defeated by Getafe. Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano locked in Andalusian stalemate

Sevilla 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano had to settle for a point each at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with a draw not particularly helpful for either side. Akor Adams opened the scoring on 13 minutes, but just after the half time interval, Pacha Espino struck to ensure a draw for the visitors.

Valencia seal memorable win with two 90th minute goals

Valencia 3-2 Alaves

Valencia are now seven points clear of the La Liga relegation zone after a remarkable comeback victory at Mestalla. Alaves took the lead on three minutes courtesy of a Lucas Boye penalty, and although the hosts equalised through Javi Guerra, Boye struck for the second time with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Eray Comert equalised on 90 minutes, and deep into stoppage time, Valencia were awarded a penalty – the reaction to which saw Ander Guevara and Jon Pacheco sent off for Alaves. Hugo Duro scored the resulting effort to seal a memorable victory for Los Che.