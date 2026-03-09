MD27 of the 2025-26 La Liga season has been dominated by late goals across the nine matches played up until this point. Here’s Football España’s round of the action so far, ahead of Real Oviedo’s visit to Espanyol on Monday.
Osasuna score two late goals to deny Mallorca priceless win
Osasuna 2-2 Mallorca
There was drama aplenty at El Sadar as Osasuna denied Mallorca an important win in their fight against relegation. Vedat Muriqi scored either side of half time to give the visitors a two-goal lead, but after Raul Garcia and Jan Virgili were sent off for each team, Kike Barja and Ante Budimir struck to ensure a share of the spoils.
Girona save point with late strike in relegation clash
Levante 1-1 Girona
Levante were denied a crucial win in their bid to avoid relegation after a late, late goal from Girona. Carlos Espi opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, but after Jon Olasagasti was sent off soon after, the visitors made their advantage tell in the 94th minute when Joel Roca netted.
Villarreal extend top 4 advantage with La Ceramica victory
Villarreal 2-1 Elche
Villarreal secured a routine victory over Elche on Sunday, although they were made to sweat late on. They raced into a two-goal lead before half time as Tajon Buchanan and Santiago Mourino scored, and while Andre Silva netted late on, the visitors were unable to fight back for a point – which means the Yellow Submarine are now 11 points clear of 5th place Real Betis, who were defeated by Getafe.
Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano locked in Andalusian stalemate
Sevilla 1-1 Rayo Vallecano
Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano had to settle for a point each at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with a draw not particularly helpful for either side. Akor Adams opened the scoring on 13 minutes, but just after the half time interval, Pacha Espino struck to ensure a draw for the visitors.
Valencia seal memorable win with two 90th minute goals
Valencia 3-2 Alaves
Valencia are now seven points clear of the La Liga relegation zone after a remarkable comeback victory at Mestalla. Alaves took the lead on three minutes courtesy of a Lucas Boye penalty, and although the hosts equalised through Javi Guerra, Boye struck for the second time with 20 minutes remaining.
However, Eray Comert equalised on 90 minutes, and deep into stoppage time, Valencia were awarded a penalty – the reaction to which saw Ander Guevara and Jon Pacheco sent off for Alaves. Hugo Duro scored the resulting effort to seal a memorable victory for Los Che.
