In the last 24 hours, major stories have broken that could have a major say in deciding the next president of Barcelona. Joan Laporta is seen as the overwhelming favourite to be re-elected, although recent claims made by club icon Xavi Hernandez could swing things in the direction of Victor Font.

In a bombshell interview that broke over the weekend, Xavi alleged that his sacking in the summer of 2024 was not driven by Laporta, but rather his advisor Alejandro Echevarría, whom he claims has been running Barcelona from the shadows.

During a presidential debate with Fort (via Sport), Laporta took the opportunity to address Xavi’s accusations. He wholeheartedly denied them, and he went on to list numerous reasons as to why the decision was vindicated.

“It hurt me. When I saw these statements, I thought of Flick. It’s hard to be president because you have to make difficult decisions. With Xavi I saw that we would continue to lose (if he stayed), and it reassures me to see how things have gone (since he left). The same players who lost with Xavi, now win with Flick.

“What hurts me is that people has been used to hurt me, like someone in my circle of trust (Echevarría). They defended him even when it was indefensible for him to continue, (Rafa) Yuste too. Xavi wants to make a mess, but behind Xavi, there is a person pulling the strings, and I understand that to be Víctor Font. He is trying to dirty this electoral process. It is already good for him that there is a member who files a complaint full of lies and falsehoods. It’s a style that I don’t like.”

Laporta briefly touches on Xavi’s Messi claims

Laporta also rebuked Xavi’s claims that he had turned down the chance to re-sign Lionel Messi in 2023 due to fears of a power struggle with the Barcelona icon, with whom he has a frosty relationship.

“We have proposed to make a statue (of Messi) and host a tribute match when the stadium is finished. When Messi could not be renewed for financial reasons, Xavi came to me telling me in 2023 that he wanted to return, that was in mid-March. Jorge Messi told me in May that it would be too much pressure, and that they preferred to go to Inter Miami.”