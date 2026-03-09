Atletico Madrid set themselves up well for this week’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Tottenham Hotspur after a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at the weekend. However, it was not without setback, with midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza having to be forced off at half time after he suffered a blow to his ankle.

Mendoza, who has been a regular starter in La Liga since his January move from Elche, clashed with La Real winger Ander Barrenetxea, and he was the one to come off worse. He could not continue, and the long-term outcome isn’t much better.

Atleti have confirmed that Mendoza has suffered a “moderate-grade sprain in his right ankle”, which Marca say will keep him out of the next few matches. That would mean he misses both legs of the Spurs tie, while he could be unavailable for further crucial fixtures in the coming weeks/months.

Worryingly, it has been noted that Mendoza’s ankle injury, which is a grade two, could keep him out for up to six weeks. If this is the case, he would be a doubt for the Copa del Rey final against La Real, which would be a bitter blow for the talented 20-year-old.

Mendoza injury coincides with Pablo Barrios return

In more positive news for Atleti, Mendoza’s injury has coincided with the return of Pablo Barrios, who has been missing for the last month. He should receive the medical green light for Tuesday’s first leg against Spurs, which takes place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Barrios has been missed in the weeks since he was injured against Real Betis, but he is ready to make his return to action at a crucial stage of Atleti’s season. He may not be ready to start against Spurs, but he will have chances to make a significant contribution from the bench.