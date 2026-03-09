This summer, it’s expected that many players will move between La Liga and the Premier League, and Oscar Mingueza could be one of those. The Celta Vigo is out of contract at the end of the season, and it is taken for granted that he will move on to a new challenge.

Mingueza has been a fantastic servant for Celta, especially over the last 18 months. However, it will sting that they will avoid receiving a transfer fee, even if the maximum they would have received would have been €10m – he has a €20m release clause, but Barcelona have a 50% sell-on clause, although that will expire when his contract ends.

Mingueza has been linked with a move to Juventus, although there is also interest being shown in his services from Premier League clubs. He will have a big decision to make in the summer, and ahead of doing so, Diario AS have reported that he will be changing his agent.

Mingueza has ended his relationship with Josep María Orobitg, who has been his agent for the entirety of his professional career. The Spain international has yet to decide on his new representatives, although the likelihood is that a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Mingueza will be hot property this summer

There is no doubt that the summer could be a busy one for Mingueza. He has an outside chance of going to the 2026 World Cup, but on a personal level, he should receive a lot of interest in his services. Whoever manages to reach a contract agreement with him and his new agent will be landing a top market opportunity, much to Celta’s despair.

It remains to be seen where Mingueza ends up by the start of next season, but for now, his focus will be on ending his Celta tenure on a high note.