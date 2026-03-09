The upcoming weekend is a significant one for Barcelona, with the latest presidential election schedule for Sunday, the same day as their home match against Sevilla. 47,000 supporters will descend upon the Spotify Camp Nou, although club bosses are hopeful that this number will instead be 62,000.

For a number of weeks, Barcelona have been pushing for the City Council to grant them a 1C license, which would allow them to host another 15,000 fans for their matches at the Spotify Camp Nou. Their latest request was denied last month, but in the coming days, they hope to be given the green light, as per MD.

Barcelona expect to receive their latest response from the City Council in the next 24 hours. If it is a positive one, they will start the process of processing the season tickets that are available to 14,000 members in the Gol Nord stand.

The City Council has refused to set any deadlines regarding the possible handing out of the 1C license, but Barcelona see it more and more likely to happen this week. If it does, there would be 62,000 supporters in attendance at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday for the visit of Matias Almeyda’s Sevilla.

Barcelona are desperate for extra fans to return

Barcelona, who are currently headed up by acting president Rafa Yuste, are determined to add more fans into the match for their matches at the Spotify Camp Nou. The extra revenue will help their efforts to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, but more importantly in the short term, the extra supporters could make a big difference to the team for the rest of the season, as they seek to secure success in La Liga and the Champions League.

For now, it remains to been whether the City Council give Barcelona their desired 1C license. The clock is ticking for it to happen before the weekend match against Sevilla.