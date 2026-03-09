Barcelona are planning to address multiple areas of Hansi Flick’s squad during the upcoming summer transfer window, and arguably the most pressing is central defence. Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Martin have struggled at times throughout the season, which is why the Catalans’ sporting department want to fill the void that was left by Inigo Martinez’s exit in 2025.

The likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Marcos Senesi have been linked with a move to the Spotify Camp Nou, but at the other end of the experience scale, Barcelona also have Luka Vuskovic as an option. The Croatian defender, who has excelled on loan at Hamburg this season, has been strongly linked with leaving Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and the Catalans are already on the case.

It’s been reported that talks have taken place between Barcelona officials and Vuskovic’s entourage, and as per 365scores (via Sport), the player’s agent Pini Zahavi has refused to deny these rumours.

“I cannot comment at this time. The player still has a contract with Hamburg and his concentration is there.”

Barcelona relations with Zahavi could work in their favour

The fact that Joan Laporta, who is seeking to be re-elected as Barcelona president this coming weekend, has a close relationship with Pini Zahavi could give the Catalans the edge in the race to sign Vuskovic. A number of other clubs are keeping tabs on the situation with the 19-year-old, although they could be left behind by those at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It will be interesting to see whether Vuskovic is the player that Barcelona choose to sign in the summer. There are chances for him and one more centre-back to be brought in, although that would depend on whether Andreas Christensen is offered a new contract, which presently looks like it will happen.