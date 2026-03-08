Real Madrid may have won at Celta Vigo on Friday, but it was another frustrating match for midfielder Arda Guler. The 21-year-old was visibly annoyed at being taken off after 65 minutes at Balaidos, and it is not the first time that he has reacted negatively to being substituted.

Guler also reacted towards Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa during the defeat to Benfica in January. His feeling is that he is always the first one to be sacrificed during substitutions, with the likes of Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior regularly selected to play the entire 90 minutes of matches.

Guler’s feeling of frustration is matched by those in his homeland. As per Sport, Turkish journalist Ahmet Ercanlar issued a strong defence of his compatriot when discussing his situation at Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid is in chaos this year. Arda should not pay the price for this chaos. The reason why Arda is unhappy is because he knows his own abilities well. If Real Madrid can’t benefit from him, he’ll get big offers from the Premier League and leave.

“What does Arbeloa expect from him? If you expect art, you’ll get what you want. But if you expect him to carry all the weight like a mule, obviously not. Players like him appear once every 50 years. He cannot accept mediocrity.”

Arbeloa defends his handling of Guler

The situation with Guler will be a concern for Real Madrid, but Arbeloa believes he has been more than fair with how he has managed the Türkiye international. He spoke on the matter in the aftermath of the Celta victory on Friday.

“I don’t know if there is a coach who has used Guler more than me. I have trusted him since I arrived. I have brought Palacios in because he is more used to doing the task that Guler was doing today. Real Madrid won, we all won.”