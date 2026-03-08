Real Madrid have plans to sign a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, as they seek to fill the voids left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. They have been linked with numerous players in recent months, with the most notable being Manchester City and Spain superstar Rodri Hernandez.

Rodri is facing a somewhat uncertain future at Man City, with his current contract ending in 2027. He is not close to agreeing a new deal, and if this remains the case going into the summer, it could be that he is available at a reduced price, which would be music to the ears of Real Madrid.

Despite a belief that Rodri could be signed for as little as €50m this summer, Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid are not planning to make a move. The 29-year-old is greatly appreciated by club officials, but they are not prepared to advance their interest beyond that, largely due to concerns about his level in the aftermath of the ACL injury he suffered in September 2024.

The fact that Rodri is 29 also works against him, given that Real Madrid have generally prioritised the signing of younger players. It is good news for Man City that they face one less obstacle in their bid to tie down their star midfielder to a new contract, which they hope to do before the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid have list of three preferred candidates

Real Madrid may not be after Rodri, but they have a clear idea of who they want to add to Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad in the summer. Vitinha, Adam Wharton and Kees Smit are among their preferred candidates to reinforce an area of the park where they have struggled, particularly since Kroos’ retirement in 2024.

It will be interesting to see who Real Madrid end up pursuing in the summer, but whoever comes in will be under pressure to make a difference.