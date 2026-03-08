On Tuesday, Barcelona and Newcastle United face off at St James’ Park in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Catalans are overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, although they will be up against a side that have everything on the line.

It has been a tough season for Newcastle, who were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday at the hands of Manchester City. They are also struggling in the Premier League, which means the Champions League could be their one shining light of a dismal campaign.

Head coach Eddie Howe sees it that way, as he looked ahead to the match when speaking to the media after Newcastle’s defeat to Man City, as per Sport.

“We have the biggest game in our history in a very short time. We have never been in this position in the Champions League, and it is the best competition that exists.”

Howe wants raucous atmosphere at St James’ Park

Barcelona will not only be playing against the Newcastle players on Tuesday, but also their supporters too. St James’ Park is a notoriously difficult ground for any visiting side, and Howe wants the fans to be the 12th man.

“We need the fans to feel the same way we do. We have to find energy to raise our performance to a level that we may not have seen this season, because I think that only then can we overcome this tie.”

It will be a very difficult test for Barcelona on Tuesday, especially since they will be without first-choice full-back pair Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde. However, they can take comfort from their 2-1 win at St James’ Park in the league phase in September, and on this occasion, they can call upon the services of a certain Lamine Yamal.