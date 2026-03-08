This week, there has been new developments in the case against Rafa Mir, who has been accused of sexual assault in regards to an incident that took place two years ago. The Elche striker was arrested in September 2024 after a complaint was filed, and although he was released on bail after being in custody for two days, he is still under investigation.

Earlier in the week, the Prosecutor’s Office demanded that Mir be given a 10.5-year prison sentence – nine years for the alleged crime of aggravated sexual assault with carnal access, with 18 months for the injuries that the alleged victim suffered.

Mir has denied any wrongdoing, and this week, he addressed the ongoing matter when speaking on Talks with Temo (via Marca). He expects his name to be cleared when the case goes to trial.

“The investigation stage was very positive. Now we are waiting for the indictment. This is a shame, but I am very calm. I really want to go to trial and my innocence will be proven. I am focusing on what is mine, on my work. The outside noise doesn’t affect me, I’m focused on me, on my life.”

Mir also facing allegations of racist abuse

It has been a week of much talk on Mir, who was accused of racially abusing Omar El Hilali during last weekend’s La Liga match between Elche and Espanyol. It has been claimed that the 28-year-old aimed an anti-immigrant insult in the direction of the defender, who was born in Catalonia to a Moroccan family.

La Liga have noted the allegation made by El Hilali, and they are currently undertaking an investigation into the matter. In the coming weeks, an outcome should be reached by their disciplinary department, at which point it will be determined whether Mir would be exposed to any sanction.