Getafe 2-0 Real Betis

The mood between Getafe and Real Betis could scarcely have been more different arriving at the game at the Coliseum. Los Azulones were fresh off the back of their second ever win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, and were being warned by Jose Bordalas about complacency. On the other hand, Betis have been through a week of finger-pointing, after their two-goal lead was allowed to slip in the Seville derby, a sin as good as defeat.

Barely had the hostilities become hostile when trouble in the stands halted the game just seven minutes in, with various Real Betis fans removed by security at one end of the stadium, and the police then charging Getafe fans that had gone to confront another section of traveling support. After a six-minute delay, action finally got underway, fortunately without any serious injuries, at least from a distance.

When play did get underway again, Real Betis were finding pockets of space for shots from distance, but it was Getafe who looked more dangerous on the rarer occasions they did get forward. Just before the half-hour mark, a long throw from the left and a powerful header from Luis Vasquez brought a flying save from Alvaro Valles. The loose ball bounced high at the back post, but Kiko Femenia displayed perfect technique to bullet the ball in off the underside of the bar, granting Getafe the lead.

Los Verdiblancos did apply pressure after that, their best effort also coming from a set piece. After Cucho Hernandez nutmegged Abdel Abqar, he curled the resulting free-kick into the top corner – only David Soria had a flying save of his own to deny him. Just as the half drifted towards completion, a seemingly harmless ball in behind found Martin Satriano more switched on than the defence. Anticipating the onrushing Alvaro Valles, his lob dropped cinematically into the far corner for a second brilliant goal of the week. A shell-shocked Betis finished the half with Getafe hunting them down, Zaid Romero busting through three challenges for his own attempt at a screamer.

Coliseum is alive with the sound of crunching challenges – and head tennis

With Getafe focused on ensuring that they held what they had before pursuing a third, Betis were invited to break them down. Hernandez found Junior Firpo in motion on the left flank and leapt to meet his return cross, but Soria was equal to that too. Manuel Pellegrini sent on Antony, Rodrigo Riquelme and Pablo Fornals, and moments later, the Brazilian curled an effort wide of the far left post.

That seemed to awaken Getafe, and after a sequence of head tennis did the same for the crowd, the home side began to impose themselves on Betis again. Neat exchanges involving Satriano and Luis Milla, again Getafe’s best player, had Los Azulones bearing down on goal, when it was Betis by rights that should have been applying pressure.

The one clear opening they did find was a Marc Barta header from recycled corner ball, but his flick was much too tentative to find the far corner. Fornals was the one charged with organising the Betis attacks, but time and again saw his options cut off by a tetris of blue shirts in front of him. The only tension arrived with two minutes to go, when Cedric Bakambu looked for all the world as if he was about to convert an Antony cross from close-range. A sensational Soria collapsed on the ball just in time to trap it underneath him.

After the cantankerous start to the match in the stands, it was a jovial Coliseum that chuckled when their players missed goal, or roared when a crunching tackle halted Betis in their path. The fans were sated by the knowledge that their Getafe were 10 points clear of the drop with 11 games remaining. Bordalas will chastise anyone that points out they are just a point off a potential European spot.

At the other end of the scale, this will do little to mollify the frustrated fans back in Seville. Betis ran into all the difficulties that Getafe present, and although Soria had a highlight reel including a string of excellent saves the feeling was a sinking one. What little hope Betis had of challenging for fourth was left in Getafe, as they fell 11 points behind Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.