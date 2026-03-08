After defeating Athletic Club on Saturday, Barcelona have now turned their attention to the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Newcastle United. Hansi Flick and his players are already in England for the clash at St James’ Park, where they will be hoping for a repeat of the victory they picked up in the league phase.

Barcelona will be without the services of Frenkie de Jong for the match, which is a big blow considering how well the Netherlands international played last time out on Tyneside. His replacement is likely to be Marc Bernal, who has been excellent in the weeks since he established himself as a regular starter.

However, there has been some doubts about Bernal ahead of the Newcastle match. He was taken off at half time at San Mames, with Flick noting that he was suffering with “problems” during hid 45-minute appearance. Sport have confirmed it is illness-related, with the teenager having been affected by stomach discomfort.

Bernal will be fit to face Newcastle

However, the good news for Barcelona is that Bernal is expected to recover in time for kick-off on Tuesday. He has travelled with the rest of Flick’s squad to Newcastle, and he should be able to train alongside his teammates with relative ease, although the club’s medical staff may need to keep an eye on him.

The midfield battle will be crucial at St James’ Park. The fact that Newcastle are without the injured Bruno Guimaraes is a massive boost for Barcelona, although de Jong’s absence is a blow in itself. Nevertheless, Flick has Pedri and Bernal at his disposal for the first leg, and they are very capable of getting the best of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and co.

For now, there remains a small cloud over Bernal’s head in regards to his availability for Tuesday, although Barcelona are confident that he will be able to play.