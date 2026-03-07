Real Madrid are planning to address multiple areas of Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad during the summer transfer window. One of the most important is midfield, with club bosses finally prepared to fill the voids left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

In recent months, numerous midfield targets have been drawn up by Real Madrid officials. Rodri Hernandez is the most desired, but given that Manchester City have no plans to sell the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, alternatives are being lined up, with Adam Wharton and Chema Andres among them.

A new name has now been added into the mix: Sandro Tonali. According to Nicolo Schira (via ED), a scouting delegation from Real Madrid have travelled to England this week in preparation of scouting the Newcastle United midfielder, who will be in action on Saturday against Man City.

Tonali has been a top performer in the Premier League since returning in August 2024 from a 10-month ban for betting offences. Real Madrid have been very impressed with his displays, and coupled with his international experience, ability to direct the game as well as being an age that still places him in full competitive maturity, he is seen as a viable option to strengthen their ranks.

Newcastle have Tonali asking price in mind

However, Newcastle will not make it easy for Tonali to leave. Previously, it had been reported that the Italy international is contracted to 2028, but with it since becoming known that he’s tied down for an extra two years, until 2030, it means that the Premier League side are under no pressure to sell.

With this in mind, it’s been reported that an initial asking price of €120m has been set. Real Madrid would have no desire to reach this amount, but it is can be negotiated down to the €80-90m region, an agreement with Newcastle could be possible.