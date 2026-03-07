Real Madrid are looking ahead to their next match, which happens to be against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Despite being 15-time winners of the competition, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are underdogs for the two-legged affair, especially given their well-documented injury woes.

The biggest absences that Real Madrid are currently contending with are those of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The former has been the last two matches with a knee issue, while the latter is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained against Rayo Vallecano at the start of last month.

Arbeloa is hopeful of Mbappe’s return sooner rather than later, but according to Diario AS, both he and Bellingham will not recover in time to place Man City on Wednesday. Real Madrid are clear that neither player will be rushed back, which is why it is more likely for both to make their comebacks later in the month.

Real Madrid believe both can play in second leg

However, the good news is that neither is far away from returning. As per the report, it is hoped that Mbappe and Bellingham will resume training next week, with the plan being for them to receive the medical green light for the second leg of the Man City tie, which takes place at the Etihad Stadium on the 17th of March.

With this in mind, Real Madrid will be even more desperate to secure an advantage to take with them to Manchester the following week. However, it will be difficult to do so, especially when considering that Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-1 at the Bernabeu during the league phase, which was when Xabi Alonso was still in charge of Los Blancos.

It remains to be seen when Mbappe and Bellingham return, but those within Real Madrid believe it should happen in the next 10 days.