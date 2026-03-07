Atletico Madrid 3-2 Real Sociedad

Just days after Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad booked their places in the Copa del Rey final in Seville, both managers got a chance to look at their opponents up close. Whether it was due to fatigue or cunning, Diego Simeone and Pellegrino Matarazzo made 13 changes from their semi-final second leg XIs, perhaps depriving their opponents of any useful intel. For the neutral, if this was anything to go by, the Copa final will be tremendous entertainment.

A raucous Metropolitano greeted their heroes and Los Colchoneros wasted no time with the sparring that usually opens the game. Pressing high, a long throw was flicked into Alexander Sorloth, who met the ball on the volley, angling it past Alex Remiro in the 6th minute. After good work from Ademola Lookman escaping his man, Rodrigo Mendoza was released on the right of the box moments later by Ademola Lookman, but his ball across could not find Sorloth, as Los Colchoneros threatened to steamroll their the Txuri-Urdin.

The truth is, Carlos Soler couldn’t have timed his 9th minute curling effort into the top corner any better. Luka Sucic found Soler in a pocket of space arriving on the edge of the box, and he left Jan Oblak helpless diving to his right two touches later. The home side continued to look threatening as they came forward, but it stabilised Matarazzo’s side – and this all in the opening 15 minutes.

After a brief lull, Atletico began to turn the screw again. Jon Martin and Duje Caleta Car were doing overtime to prevent the crosses reaching their target, but Jose Maria Gimenez was first to a corner, and Sorloth to a Giuliano Simeone cross, but neither managed a clean connection. Even if Atletico were getting less penetration, it will have been on Matarazzo’s mind that his side needed more oxygen, with Orri Oskarsson, Pablo Marin and Barrenetxea unable to hold the ball long enough for La Real to get out.

Los Rojiblancos continued to have a string of half-chances, and one Matteo Ruggeri cross that Sorloth might have wanted to score with, but blazed over the bar. It wasn’t until stoppage time of the that Real Sociedad had another dangerous foray forward, when Sergio Gomez blazed over from the left side, and then Sucic went on a remarkable run, beating four Atletico defenders on his way to the edge of the box. His shot could not match the run, but Atletico minds were on the status of Rodrigo Mendoza, who limped off for Marcos Llorente at the break.

Atletico Madrid outgun Real Sociedad in broken play

Following a wobbly moment from Remiro, struggling to collect a set-piece, Real Sociedad did start to play on more even terms. Mikel Oyarzabal and Goncalo Guedes were introduced, and it started to open space for Sucic to get forward on the break. By the same token, Atletico had four pairs of fresh legs on too, and the extra space added to their enthusiasm. Yangel Herrera and Caleta Car just about got the required touches on cutbacks to ensure Remiro didn’t face clean shots on two occasions, before Sorloth was denied by the Croatian with a vital block.

Winning the ball high up, Julian Alvarez looked to have a clear chance on the left side of the box, but checking inside, betrayed his lack of confidence in front of goal. Nicolas Gonzalez should have buried the cutback, but leaning back, blazed over from the penalty spot. It was barely two minutes later when Gonzalez came down the right side again, slipping Antoine Griezmann in behind, whose backheel was perfectly into his path. This time the Argentine was composed, and slotted past Remiro from close range.

Barely had the sound of the goal died down, and Real Sociedad hit back for a second time. Coming forward almost straight from kick off, the Txuri-Urdin got to the edge of the Atletico box, and the ball broke to Oyarzabal. Just like Soler, he had no hesitation, whipping the ball into Oblak’s top right corner for a second brilliant equaliser.

With Griezmann playing in an offensive Atletico midfield, and Atletico struggling to locate Oyarzabal dropping off into midfield, the game became far more broken, as both sides sensed a winner was possible. It was a garden variety set-piece that gave Los Colchoneros the advantage for a third time though, with Sorloth forcing Remiro into an excellent save. Recycling the ball though, a lovely Matteo Ruggeri cross from the left was powered home by Gonzalez for his second with nine minutes remaining.

This time though, they were able to hold it. Determined not to relinquish the lead for a third time, Simeone manoeuvered his troops back into more secure positions, and when they did win the ball back, advocated for the safe option.

Despite their nervy progress to the final on Tuesday, Atletico can legitimately claim to be playing their best football of the season. If at times it has felt like a squad blessed with attacking talent was not finding a way of exploiting it, now the sense is that Simeone has a plethora of weapons to choose from. On top of that, Simeone looks far more comfortable sending his side to press high, and his players are responding.

Matarazzo saw his side outplayed on the night, but won’t be overly disheartened. If Real Sociedad looked a little plain in the first half, after the introduction of his own preferred weapons, he saw that his side could hurt Los Colchoneros. Both managers now have a month of games which they must assure their squads are not distractions before their trip to Seville, Atletico in third and the Champions League, Real Sociedad very much in the European race in 8th.