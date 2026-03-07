Atletico Madrid have enjoyed the last 14 years with Diego Simeone at the helm, but they may soon need to start thinking about life after their iconic manager. His contract expires in less than 18 months’ time, which is why preparations may need to be made to replace him in the event that he does not want to renew.

Anyone following on from Simeone will undoubtedly be up against it at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, which is why Atleti may consider an equally-big personality. In world football, there is perhaps no one that fits that bill better than Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, who has been linked with taking over as Real Madrid manager in the summer, is an option to succeed Simeone at Atleti, as per El Chiringuito (via CaughtOffside). This comes amid reports that the former Liverpool head coach is about to leave his position as Head of Global Soccer at the Red Bull group.

Klopp could be set for return to management

Atleti may well view Klopp as an ideal Simeone successor, but by the time the Argentine leaves, he could already be snapped up. Real Madrid have him as their preferred candidate to take over at the Bernabeu in the summer, with it looking increasingly unlikely that Alvaro Arbeloa will be offered a contract extension.

For now, Atleti will not want to think about life after Simeone, but given that he has been with the club since 2011, there will inevitably come a time when he wants to leave – either for a break, or a new challenge. When that time comes, club officials will have a monumental decision to make regarding his successor.

Filipe Luis, who is a cult hero at Atleti from his playing days, would be a serious candidate alongside Klopp, especially given that Flamengo recently took the shock decision to sack him, just months after he guided them to a Serie A and Copa Libertadores double.