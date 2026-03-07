In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. The 34-year-old has been in talks with Orlando City in recent weeks, with the MLS side keen to secure his services with immediate effect for the start of their 2026 season.

Griezmann has a strong desire to play in the MLS before his career comes to an end, and it does appear increasingly likely that 2026 will be the year he swaps Atleti for the US. However, Orlando City are set to be made to wait to secure his services, with recent reports stating that the Los Colchoneros icon is poised to remain at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano until the summer.

These reports have now been confirmed by Atleti director of football Mateu Alemany, who told Marca on Saturday that Griezmann will not be leaving the club before the end of the season.

“He has this season and two more with us. I don’t see any major news. Antoine is in extraordinary form, he’s playing some great games. The fans will applaud him as always. I stay in the same way, he has a contract, he is going to continue with us. A circle has been made and we go back to the beginning. He’s performing spectacularly and that’s the most important thing. He is going to be with us, he is going to continue with us and nothing else.”

Orlando City will try again for summer agreement

Despite this bump in the road, Orlando City are not prepared to give up their efforts to sign Griezmann. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks with the player’s representatives are ongoing regarding a move in the summer, at which point Atleti would be prepared to sanction a deal without asking for a transfer fee.

It makes a lot of sense for Griezmann to see out the season with Atleti. He has the chance to end his time at the club with two trophies, with Diego Simeone’s side in contention to win the Copa del Rey and Champions League.