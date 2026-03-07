Barcelona continued their excellent form in 2026 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Athletic Club at San Mames, with the only goal of the game scored by 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

Joan Garcia – 8

Had to be at his best to keep another clean sheet. He made a crucial intervention to deny Selton Sanchez in the first half, before making two important saves to stop Oihan Sancet from finding the back of the net.

Eric Garcia – 7.5

Monstrous defensive performance from Barcelona’s versatile superstar. He shut down Athletic’s play down the left, and he finished the match in midfield after Ronald Araujo was brought on late.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Could not build on his performance in midweek, but alongside his Barcelona teammates, he did enough to ensure a clean sheet.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Shaky at times, but on the whole, he was solid.

Joao Cancelo – 6.5

He had to do a lot more defending than he would have liked.

Marc Casado – 6

Failed to help Barcelona take a foothold in the first half, which made Pedri’s absence feel even more significant. Got slightly better in the second, but was forced off late on after suffering with cramp.

Marc Bernal – 7

Barcelona’s best outfield player in the first half by a considerable distance, but he was taken off at the interval – likely with Tuesday’s match against Newcastle United in mind.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Athletic did well to keep him quiet for most of the match, but he only needed one moment to make the difference. His goal was a fantastic finish.

Dani Olmo – 5.5

The game state suited his style of play, but rather than thrive, he was rather anonymous before being taken off on the hour mark.

Marcus Rashford – 5.5

Flick’s decision to rest Raphinha gave Rashford a chance from the start, but like Olmo, he could not take advantage. He was regularly found on the left, but couldn’t do much with it.

Ferran Torres – 5.5

He’s clearly low on confidence, with the goals having dried up in recent months. He had a half-chance in the first half, but his flicked effort from a corner went wide.

Substitutes

Pedri – 7

Barcelona struggled without him in the first half, and when he was on the pitch, he ran the show. He provided the assist to Lamine Yamal for the game-winning moment.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Had a good chance that was well-blocked minutes after coming in, but aside from that, he was barely involved.

Raphinha – 6

Battled hard, and always looked to provide an option in behind.

Fermin Lopez – 6

He helped to give Barcelona more control in midfield.

Ronald Araujo – 6

Helped store things up in defence.