Barcelona picked up a crucial three points in the La Liga title race on Saturday, as they defeated Athletic Club 1-0 at San Mames. The pressure was on the Catalans after Real Madrid’s win 24 hours prior, but they managed to answer the call.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick delivered his assessment of how things played in Bilbao when speaking in his post-match press conference. He was very pleased with how his side competed in the circumstances.

“It’s not easy to play here. I think we had to manage the minutes after Tuesday’s game. I value the victory very much. And we have left without conceding a goal. I think when we play with our style, sometimes we fit in. It depends on the whole team, we all defend. A clean sheet gives confidence and helps our philosophy.

“I’m always proud of my players. This team has a special atmosphere, which I value. I value how they’re together, their behaviour… everything is fantastic. I’m happy. I like what I see. After the game against Atletico, I saw a good attitude… that’s what I see and look for. They’re focused on training. It’s not easy to win in this stadium, against a fantastic team and fans. And we kept a clean sheet.”

Flick: Pedri changed the game in the second half

Flick was also asked about how he saw a number of his individuals. Pedri replaced Marc Bernal, whom the Barcelona head coach confirmed “had some problems” during the first half at San Mames, at the interval, and there was a lot of delight at the impact he made in the second period.

“Pedri makes everyone better. He changed the game. He connects the play very well. Olmo also played better in the second half. But the important thing is that they have all fought as a unit.”

Flick was also pleased with Lamine Yamal, who despite not having a particularly good game, made the difference with the only goal of the contest.

“He didn’t play his best game, but his goal decided it. When he has space, opportunities… he works on his game a lot in training. It’s good that in a situation he solves the game for you.”

Flick admits Ferran Torres is low on confidence

The match against Athletic was another where Ferran Torres failed to find the back of the net, and Flick admitted that he needs to figure out how to turn things around regarding Barcelona’s number 7.

“A ‘9’ is looked at for his goals. He doesn’t have any confidence right now, but we are working on it. It’s important that you try everything. He has a good dynamic, he’s fast… He has had a lot of bad luck and he doesn’t have confidence, so we have to help him.”