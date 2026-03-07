WATCH: Lamine Yamal fires Barcelona in front at San Mames

Barcelona are on course to re-establish their four-point lead at the top of La Liga, having broken the deadlock against Athletic Club in their match at San Mames.

It has been a difficult evening for the Catalans, who chose to rest Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Raphinha ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Newcastle United. Athletic have done well to nullify their attacking threat, and particularly that of Lamine Yamal – although they have now been breached.

And the goal has come from Lamine Yamal. Pedri did wonderfully well to move away from a challenge in midfield before finding the 18-year-old, who cut inside Athletic left-back Adama Boiro before finding the back of the net via the far post.

It’s a wonderful finish from Lamine Yamal, who proves his quality once again. He makes it four goals in two La Liga matches after his hat-trick against Villarreal last weekend, and as things stand, his strike has Barcelona on course to go four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the standings.