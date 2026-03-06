Inter Miami and Argentina star Lionel Messi appeared at the White House on Thursday to be welcomed by President of the United States Donald Trump. In a surreal scene, Trump began discussing the US and Israeli war on Iran and the Cuban leadership with Messi in the background.

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates attended a reception with President Trump on Thursday on Pennsylvania Avenue, following their victory in Major League Soccer last season. It is customary for teams who win major sporting championships within the USA, or achieve international successs, to be invited to the White House by the sitting president.

US President welcomed Lionel Messi and his #InterMiamiCF teammates to the White House on Thursday following their MLS triumph last season. pic.twitter.com/topF1dUr6k — Football España (@footballespana_) March 6, 2026

Trump predicts fall of Cuban leadership next to Messi

Trump told an anecdote of his son being a fan of Messi after shaking hands with him, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, who visited the White House last year for a gala dinner with Trump after receiving a special invite alongside a Saudi delegation. He then proceeded to answer questions about the US and Israeli war with Iran in the Middle East, before predicting the fall of the Cuban regime. The United States has implemented an oil blockade on the Caribbean country.

Aquí tienen a Trump anunciando que la dictadura cubana va a caer y que los exiliados de Miami podrán volver pronto a la isla, todo ello ante Lionel Messi, que lo escucha atento. Uno de esos momentos surrealistas que solo pasan en Washington. pic.twitter.com/7Hc6PlqVKw — David Alandete (@alandete) March 5, 2026

Trump’s White House invites

Although it is customary to attend, a number of teams and individuals have refused the invitation. This year NFL champions Seattle Seahawks are set to turn down their invitation to the White House, after 12 of the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles decided not to do so. In 2017, a number of the New England Patriots declined to attend, while the 2018 Eagles had their invite revoked by Trump amid fear of a boycott.

Following the 2026 Winter Olympics, the women’s US hockey team also did so, as did five of the men’s hockey team. The 2019 USWNT refused to attend too, while earlier examples are NBA stars Larry Bird in 1984 and Michael Jordan in 1991.