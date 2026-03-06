Real Madrid know that their title chances likely require a victory at Balaidos against Celta Vigo, knowing anything else would allow Barcelona to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table. They were given the perfect start by Aurelien Tchouameni, but Los Blancows have been pegged back.

Trailing the Blaugrana by four points, Real Madrid are trying to avoid falling to a third straight defeat in La Liga, having lost to Osasuna and Getafe in successive weeks. On top of that, Real Madrid are dealing with 10 absences through injury and suspension, leaving Alvaro Arbeloa just 14 senior players to choose from.

Aurelien Tchouameni gives Real Madrid the lead

The only Castilla talent that did start was in Real Madrid’s midfield, with Thiago Pitarch handed a second straight start. It was one of his midfield partners that gave Los Blancos the lead after 12 months. The Frenchman forced a good save from Ionut Radu from the edge of the box, and from the resulting corner, beat him with an accurate shot off the inside of the post.

Borja Iglesias responds with equaliser

Real Madrid could not hold onto their lead longer than 20 minutes though, with Celta Vigo grabbing the equaliser through Borja Iglesias. Williot Swedberg got in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, and was able to pick out the run from deep from Iglesias.

