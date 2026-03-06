Revealed: Why Andres Iniesta takeover of Morocco collapsed

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta will not be taking over as sporting director of the Moroccan national team, despite widespread reports that the deal would happen. In recent days, former teammate Xavi Hernandez has also been linked with the manager’s job.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Walid Regragui would be leaving as head coach, and Xavi was in the frame to replace him. However the former Barcelona manager turned down the opportunity, feeling he had insufficient time to work with the team before the World Cup this summer. As a result, under-20 Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has been appointed to the position.

Iniesta move to Morocco collapses

The same evening, rumours were abound that Iniesta would be taking over as the sporting director of the Atlas Lions. However Marca report that this will not be the case. They explain that contacts had started in the days leading up to the final of the African Cup of Nations. Talks had continued to an advanced stage, but earlier this week broke down, with one of the issues being that they failed to agree on a salary for Iniesta.

Nevertheless, a statement announcing his appointment as sporting director had been circulated by the Moroccan Football Federation, albeit under embargo on Thursday night, hence the rumours that followed. As it is, the statement was never released.

Xavi Hernandez still in the frame to take over as manager

The same outlet go on to explain that Xavi remains the favourite for the Morocco job in the summer, once the 2026 World Cup is over, albeit things could obviously change. It is not ruled out that Iniesta joins him after the tournament too. It leads to the very real possibility that it could be two of Spain’s greatest midfielders leading Morocco in the World Cup partly in Spain in 2030.