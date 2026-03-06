Real Sociedad returned to the Copa del Rey final five years later on Wednesday night, seeing off their Basque rivals Athletic Club in the second leg of their semi-final. The sound of the celebrations comes inspired by the world’s most streamed artist, Bad Bunny.

The Txuri-Urdin were a Benat Turrientes goal to the good from the first leg at San Mames, and while things remained tight at Anoeta, a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty with three minutes to go allowed the home fans to relax a little. That sealed their progress 2-0 on aggregate, and booked their place in the final in Seville on the 18th of April, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

The Orri Oskarsson song

The soundtrack to their journey to Seville will be their own take on a Bad Bunny hit, Cafe con ron [Coffee with rum]. After Oskarsson scored the winner in their 3-2 win over Alaves in the quarter-final, the Orri Oskarsson song was popularised to the tune of Cafe con ron. The lyrics are as follows.

“In the morning coffee, In the afternoon rum, Take me to Sevilla, Orri Oskarsson.”

Oskarsson leads Anoeta in rendition of his song

Following Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey victory on Wednesday, as the players celebrated with the fans, Oskarsson was invited to take control of the loudspeaker normally wielded by the singing section. Oskarsson did a fine job of whipping up his fans.

🗣️🎶"Por la mañana café,

Por la tarde ron,

llévame a Sevilla,

Orri Oskarsson" "In the morning coffee,

In the afternoon rum,

Take me to Sevilla,

Orri Oskarsson" It's Bad Bunny, it's a good chant. pic.twitter.com/R7NgGzrs8X — Football España (@footballespana_) March 6, 2026

Oskarsson finding some form at Real Sociedad

After a difficult debut campaign in Donostia-San Sebastian, the Icelandic forward has found some form since the arrival of Pellegrino Matarazzo in the dugout. Despite playing just 239 minutes, Oskarsson has five goals (12 appearances) to his name. Four of those have come since the start of February. He is already approaching last season’s total of seven, which came in 37 appearances following a €20m move from Copenhagen.