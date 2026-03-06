Real Madrid hit with UEFA sanction for nazi salute

Real Madrid have been sanctioned by UEFA for a nazi salute that was broadcast across the world as they tried to show their opposition to racism. Los Blancos have been hit with a fine and a suspended partial stadium closure.

The incident occurred just before their Champions League clash with Benfica, as the fans in their singing section, or Grada Fans, held up a Tifo saying ‘No to racism’ and ‘respect’. As the camera panned towards the stand, one of their fans was spotted raising their right arm in a nazi salute.

UEFA sanction Real Madrid for discriminatory behaviour

The sanction sees Los Blancos fined €15k and hit with a suspended partial stadium closure – should there be another incident of similar nature, then it will come into force. The UEFA disciplinary committee released the following statement on the incident on Friday.

The CEDB has decided: To fine Real Madrid C.F €15k and to order the partial closure of the Real Madrid stadium (i.e 500 adjacent seats of the lower south stand), during the next one UEFA club competition match in which Real Madrid will play as host club, for racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. Said stadium closure is suspended during a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision.

Real Madrid removed fan after broadcast

Shortly after the match, Real Madrid released a statement confirming that they had removed the member in question from the stadium during the game. The club has also initiated a disciplinary process to expel him as a club member. This is the second time Real Madrid have taken action for discriminatory behaviour in the past 18 months, after several Barcelona players were racially abused during La Liga tie.

#Spain – While Real Madrid displayed an anti-racism banner against Benfica, a group of Real Madrid supporters were giving Nazi salutes and chanting fascist songs outside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XALb2hqmRg — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) February 25, 2026

Before the match against Benfica however, a large group of fans gathered outside the Bernabeu went unchecked by the police, as they also made nazi salutes and sang fascist songs pertaining to the former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco.