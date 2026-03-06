There is little doubt that Real Madrid will be forced back into the transfer market this summer, after what is shaping up to be a disappointing season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The positions they will pursue have been clear for some time, but there is more doubt over the names they will go for.

Los Blancos had already identified central midfield and centre-back as two areas they were keen to strengthen under Xabi Alonso. Now Onda Cero have revealed that Real Madrid are hopeful of bringing in two players for a total of €100m. Further signings will in part hinge on what they bring in from sales. There has been a suggestion that Real Madrid could bring in a second centre-back, with both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger potentially moving on in the summer.

Real Madrid’s midfield priority: Rodri Hernandez

It has been reported in recent weeks that Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez is being monitored closely to see how his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury is progressing. The 29-year-old is out of contract in 2027, and has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, but any thought of moving for him last summer was postponed due to his injury issues.

Nico Schlotterbeck is primary defensive target

Meanwhile in defence, it seems Nico Schlotterbeck is their first choice. The German defender is also out of contract in 2027, and despite Borussia Dortmund’s intentions to extend his deal, he has so far put off talks over a new deal. Sources in Germany maintain that Real Madrid’s interest is very much real, and that Schlotterbeck is highly attracted by the idea of signing for Los Blancos.

As an alternatively, Real Madrid have also been linked to Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate too. The Frenchman is out of contract this summer, and is yet to commit his future to Anfield.