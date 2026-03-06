Rafa Mir, who is currently on loan at Elche from Sevilla, is currently under investigation after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him in September 2024. He was arrested by police at that time, and although he was released on bail, the matter is still being looked into by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Mir was on loan at Valencia at the time, and he was exiled from the first team squad for three months after the allegations were first made. He played 22 times that season for Los Che, and during the current campaign, he has scored seven goals in 23 appearances for Elche.

The case has been worked on in the background, and new developments have now come. As per Las Provincias (via Cadena SER), the Prosecutor’s Office has demanded that Mir receive a prison sentence that totals 10.5 years. They want nine years for the alleged crime of aggravated sexual assault with carnal access, with 18 months for the injuries that the alleged victim suffered.

Furthermore, the Prosecutor’s Office has proposed that Mir cannot come within 500 meters of the alleged victim for a period of thirteen years, that he then has seven years of supervised release and eight years of special disqualification from exercising any activity that has to do with minors.

Mir has also been accused of racially abusing fellow player

Mir, who denied the allegations upon his arrest in 2024 and he continues to maintain that relations between himself and the alleged victim were consensual, has been involved in more controversy in the last seven days. Omar El Hilali accused him of making a racist remark during Sunday’s match between Elche and Espanyol, and the matter has since been referred to La Liga. They will investigate the matter in the coming weeks, before deciding whether to take any action against the striker.