Real Madrid travel to in-form Celta Vigo on Friday night with a plethora of injury issues and suspensions for their 21:00 kick-off at Balaidos. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa will have to cobble together a side from just 14 senior players.

Los Blancos are without Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono through suspension. The good news is that Raul Asencio and Eduardo Camavinga have been deemed fit to play, but Arbeloa still has six injuries to consider. Real Madrid are without Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao and David Alaba. As such, Castilla talent Lamini Fati has been called up to the squad for the first time.

Celta Vigo on the other hand will be delighted to get Carl Starfelt and Borja Iglesias back from fitness issues, with Claudio Giraldez deprived of only Pablo Duran, who remains injured with a hamstring problem.

Doubts over Guler and Carvajal on the bench

Given the absences, most of Real Madrid’s senior players are expected to start, with the notable exception of Dani Carvajal – both Diario AS and Marca predict Trent Alexander-Arnold to start. Asencio is expected to start, as is Ferland Mendy, who has not played since the first game of January. AS also feel that Thiago Pitarch will retain his place in the XI, after his debut against Getafe on Monday.

#RealMadrid are under huge pressure as they head to Balaidos to face #RCCelta, with just 14 senior players available. Diario AS predict that Thiago Pitarch will retain a spot in the starting XI this evening though, with Ferland Mendy coming in for a first start under Arbeloa. pic.twitter.com/3201l1nVnR — Football España (@footballespana_) March 6, 2026

Marca cast doubt on the position of Arda Guler, feeling Brahim Diaz will be given the nod over the Turkish playmaker. They also believe Camavinga will be given the nod over Pitarch in the middle of the pitch. Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia seem likely to lead the line.

Celta Vigo to maintain usual approach

On the other hand, Giraldez is expected to maintain his usual 3-4-3 shape, with Iglesias to lead the line on his return between Fer Lopez and Williot Swedberg. The only doubt in his XI is at the wing-back position. Oscar Mingueza and Sergio Carreira can play on either flank, but Javi Rueda is in contention to play on the right too.